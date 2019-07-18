Lawsuits mount against Miami Air over injuries from 737 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two additional lawsuits have been filed against Miami Air, the charter company whose Boeing 737 skidded over the runway at NAS Jacksonville and into the St. Johns River.

This brings the number of passengers seeking damages after the May crash to more than a dozen.

The two new plaintiffs are both from Broward County. One man contends he suffered permanent injuries which will require continuing medical care. The other plaintiff says he will incur medical expenses and other expenses for the cure and treatment of his injuries.

Both are seeking compensation for damages in excess of $15,000.

The lawsuits accuse Miami Air of failing to properly maintain the plane and claim the pilot was not qualified and knowledgeable on the safe operation of the aircraft.

The flight was carrying 136 passengers, seven crew members and at least four pets from the Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to the Jacksonville naval station. All survived, but most were hospitalized at least overnight for injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.