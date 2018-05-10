Grandson pleads guilty in Jacksonville woman's beating death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to multiple charges in the beating death of his grandmother over a confiscated case of beer.

Dylan Broughman, 19, was sentenced to prison time followed by a year of house arrest and two years of probation in exchange for his guilty pleas on second-degree murder and elderly neglect charges.

Broughman's grandmother, Joyce Courson, died Oct. 18, 2016, eight days after police answering a domestic violence call at the family's East Arlington home found her bleeding from the face.

A witness who lived in the home told police he overheard Broughman and Courson arguing. He said Broughman was enraged because his grandmother hid his beer while he was in the shower.

Before she died, Courson told investigators the argument turned violent when her grandson shoved her to the floor and then pummeled her with punches and kicks while she was down.

Broughman was arrested and initially charged with aggravated battery. That charge was upgraded to murder following his grandmother's death.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.