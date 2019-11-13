Grisly discovery during search shocks great aunt, great uncle of missing girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family members of a missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl told News4Jax they're in shock after learning human remains were found during a search for Taylor Rose Williams.

Sheriff Mike Williams announced Tuesday that the remains, which were found in Alabama, could belong to the missing girl. Sheriff Williams said investigators are awaiting confirmation on the identity.

Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, was charged Tuesday with child neglect and giving false information to police. The sheriff said she was flown earlier in the day from Naval Air Station Jacksonville to UF Health hospital to be treated after either overdosing or ingesting an unknown substance.

Brianna Williams' aunt and uncle said they were in shock after learning Taylor's mother was named a person of interest in the case. Certina Williams and Boyd Jackson said Brianna Williams grew up in their house in Linden, Alabama.

The couple shared photos and memories of the high school valedictorian.

"All the awards. She used to get all the awards," Jackson said.

Teniahia Howell, who lives in Alabama, said she used to babysit Taylor.

"She was always a happy little girl," Howell said. "Fun. Always smiling."

Certina Williams says the accusations against her niece, who has been charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, seem unreal.

"That's not her," Certina Williams said. "Something's wrong and needs to be straightened out."

When asked if there was anything he wished to say to Brianna Williams, Jackson responded: "That we love her and we stand with her."

