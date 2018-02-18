Group calls for change after transgender woman killed at hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A transgender advocacy group is calling for change in the way transgender people are identified by police.

This comes after authorities identified Celine Walker, 36, as a man when she was murdered at an Extended Stay America hotel on the Southside.

"I'm here to be the voice for her and all of the rest of the transgender women who don't have a voice that have been murdered," Paige Mahogany Parks said.

Walker's supporters gathered for a vigil Saturday at Friendship Fountain. Her friends gathered there to remember her life.

Walker's friends said she was outstanding.

"She lived her life as a woman. She lived her life in peace," Parks said. "From what I gathered, she was a decent person."

She was unexpectedly shot to death on Feb. 4 at the Extended Stay America. Friends believe it may have been a hate crime because Walker was transgender.

"You have a lot of guys who use the excuse that transgender women are running around here, fooling guys. Honey, this is not 1918. This is not Jerry Springer. Nobody's being fooled anymore," Parks said. "You know what you're getting yourself into."

Friends met at the Friendship Fountain to honor Walker and to bring awareness to the misgendering of transgender people.

News4Jax also spoke with a woman who said she was an employee at the Extended Stay, where Walker was murdered.

"Me being trans myself, I have a lot to worry about. So I called them and got the response I wasn't looking for, so I had to resign from my job because I didn't feel safe going into an environment that did not protect me," London Gore said. "We're human. We love like you love, hurt like you hurt, bleed like you bleed, the same color. We just want to be treated equally and to know our lives matter, to me anybody's lives matter."

No one has been arrested in connection to Walker's death.

