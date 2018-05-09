Gun found after fight at Ribault High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fight between two people in the gym of Ribault High School on Wednesday morning grew into a brawl as trespassers came onto campus to join the fight, according to a Duval County schools spokeswoman.

School administrators and police intervened and stopped the fight, but while searching those involved, a gun was found on one of the trespassers and an arrest was made, the spokeswoman said.

A student sent News4Jax video of the fight.

Ribault High sent out this robocall to parents and guardians of Ribault students:

This is Assistant Principal Ronnie Williams calling to let you know that all students and staff are safe, and an incident occurred this morning in which both school and security teams were able to intervene to ensure the safety of our campus. Just after school began, two students engaged in a planned fight outside the building. As staff worked to separate the students, a group of trespassers joined the altercation. Duval County School Police and administrators were able to intervene and immediately detain all participants. While the individuals were in custody and being searched, school police confiscated a firearm from one of the trespassers. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate and criminal charges as well as school discipline are pending. We greatly appreciate the swift action of Duval County School Police and staff as they were able to immediately intervene, stop the fight, detain the individuals and confiscate the firearm on the trespasser. Please note that all students and staff are safe. A letter about this incident will go home with your child this afternoon.

