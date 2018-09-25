Gun shown outside Baker County High leads to arrest

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Students and parents were alerted by an email Tuesday that a gun was shown during an interaction with a student in the parking lot of Baker County High School before classes began for the day, and that incident led to an arrest.

The message sent from the school said the incident involved a non-student dropping off a student when the gun was shown in the vehicle. That person left campus before school staff was made aware of the incident.

When he found out about it, the Baker County Sheriff's Office school resource deputy's investigation led to the arrest of the person at his residence.

"All of our students and staff are safe and no one has been harmed," the school wrote to parents and students.

The person's name and charges were not released Tuesday afternoon.

