Happy 108th birthday to Jacksonville woman

Mrs. Louisa Gunter will be 108 years old on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - She has a beautiful smile and we're in awe of her. That's what most people say when they meet Louisa Gunter, who will turn 108 years old on Monday. Her milestone birthday was celebrated on Saturday at her Baldwin home.

There were cake and all the frills for Gunter's party for the birthday girl. Her family and friends came to her home to help celebrate her birthday.

Gunter has nine children, 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren.

She was the 14th of 15 children born in Levy, Florida but has been living in Baldwin, Florida for more than 80 years.

Gunter also had a son, Almon, who died three weeks ago at the age of 76, right after his April birthday.

