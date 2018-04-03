Have a Toys 'R' Us gift card? You can exchange it to Bed Bath & Beyond

Last call!

Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it would stop accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards as part of its "Card Cash" program, where gift cards from more than 200 retailers can be turned into store credit, according to the Bed Bath and Beyond website.

The home goods store said it would accept Toys "R" Us gift cards until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In order for your gift card to be accepted by Bed, Bath & Beyond, it must be worth at least $20 and it must not have an expiration date.

In order to see what your gift card is worth and redeem your credit at Bed Bath and Beyond, click here.

Toys "R" Us, meanwhile, said it will be honoring gift cards through April 21.



