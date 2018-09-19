Florida man Lane Pittman delivers supplies to Florence victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lane Pittman, also recognized as a Jacksonville hero and viral video star, visited Maxton, North Carolina on Wednesday to deliver supplies to victims displaced by the tragic flooding from Florence.
Pittman started a GoFundMe account to originally visit Myrtle Beach, filming a video as he helped to "headbang" Florence away. The initial goal was $150, but it raised more than $1,000.
On his Instagram, he said he wanted to be transparent with how the money was spent.
"$135 for gas and food, $100 for videographer, $235 for tires (I blew one out and the others were in terrible shape from the drive), $80 for a speeding ticket RUNNING AWAY FROM THE HURRICANE ON A DOUGHNUT SPARE TIRE BACK TO FLORIDA (thanks S.C. state trooper) and $45 other car repairs (brakes almost gave out)."
After those expenses, there was around $500 leftover.
"I’m thinking about spending the rest on relief supplies and driving to a shelter up at a devastated part in NC," Pittman wrote.
Pittman arrived in North Carolina on Thursday to stay true to his word.
Pittman told News4Jax he is traveling with a rescue team called the A1E Group. The Discovery Channel is documenting the ride along.
Headed to the Carolinas with a @subaru_usa full of supplies for Hurricane Florence relief! Y’all blessed me with more than I needed and I’m making sure it’s going to the right place. Ready to do the Lord’s work baby! Watch my story for more updates today and tomorrow. Don’t wanna blow yalls feed up in here 😂 #hurricaneflorence #igersjax #jaxisrad #sendit #selfienation #merica @news4jax @foxnews
You can follow his journey through his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.