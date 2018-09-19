Florida man Lane Pittman delivers supplies to Florence victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lane Pittman, also recognized as a Jacksonville hero and viral video star, visited Maxton, North Carolina on Wednesday to deliver supplies to victims displaced by the tragic flooding from Florence.

Pittman started a GoFundMe account to originally visit Myrtle Beach, filming a video as he helped to "headbang" Florence away. The initial goal was $150, but it raised more than $1,000.

On his Instagram, he said he wanted to be transparent with how the money was spent.

"$135 for gas and food, $100 for videographer, $235 for tires (I blew one out and the others were in terrible shape from the drive), $80 for a speeding ticket RUNNING AWAY FROM THE HURRICANE ON A DOUGHNUT SPARE TIRE BACK TO FLORIDA (thanks S.C. state trooper) and $45 other car repairs (brakes almost gave out)."

After those expenses, there was around $500 leftover.

"I’m thinking about spending the rest on relief supplies and driving to a shelter up at a devastated part in NC," Pittman wrote.

Pittman arrived in North Carolina on Thursday to stay true to his word.

Pittman told News4Jax he is traveling with a rescue team called the A1E Group. The Discovery Channel is documenting the ride along.

You can follow his journey through his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.