Jacksonville police to announce arrests in fatal shooting of 7-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Williams, Mayor Lenny Curry and State Attorney Melissa Nelson are to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon in the shooting death of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva.

While police have not confirmed whether they have made an arrest, News4Jax learned Jacksonville police were sent to the Westside Monday night to search for two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting.

Sources Tuesday told News4Jax that two men are in custody and their names will be announced at the 3 p.m. news conference.

Heidy's father of was in a car with her and a younger child Saturday evening at a 103rd Street strip mall when a bullet entered the vehicle and struck the girl in the head. She died at the hospital.

Police said the bullet that struck Heidy came from a shootout between two groups of people and the family's vehicle was caught in the crossfire.

An $11,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in the girl's death.

Monday night's search for suspects was in the area of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive, just blocks from where the young girl was killed.

