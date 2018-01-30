Fire, heavy smoke shuts down Concourse A at JIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fire and heavy smoke shut down concourse A at Jacksonville International Airport for about two hours Tuesday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a reported fire and heavy black smoke came from the people-mover motor inside the concourse. Mechanics from the airport were called to repair the motor while crews worked to clear the smoke.

During the closure, passengers from concourse A were moved down to concourse C.

FIRE AT JIA | Fire and heavy smoke shut down concourse A at Jacksonville International Airport this morning. (📸Steve Mckee)



MOPRE --> https://t.co/HFVpQC0ZIW pic.twitter.com/hIhFWdA9Su — News4JAX (@wjxt4) January 30, 2018

One passenger who saw the fire says you could smell the heavy smoke and at one point, it became hard to see.

"Visibility at 100 feet, it just fell off at that point. It looked like New England fog. At 100 feet, it fell off to where you can only see another 50 feet. (What was that smell like?) Plastic. If you've smelled plastic burning, there's nothing else like it," said Doc Hogan.

Passengers headed to Jacksonville International Airport are encouraged to check the status of their flight. The airport posted the following on their Twitter page:

Moving walkway in Con A had malfunction causing fire/smoke. JFRD on scene. Until smoke is cleared, security checkpoint closed and passengers moved to Con C. Check flight status with airline before coming to airport.

Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Silver Airways all fly out of Concourse A. Concourse C include American Airlines, Southwest, Air Canada, and Allegiant.

Long lines formed at the security checkpoint early Tuesday around 7 a.m. The airport re-opened concourse A and check-in around 8 a.m. once the smoke was cleared.

The fire did delay several flights departing and arriving to the airport.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.