Helicopter hovers as Ameris Bank building gets logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bank building on Jacksonville's Southbank has a new look. The Ameris Bank building had new letters and a logo installed on the 28-story building.

A helicopter hovered over the building as the signage was installed.

Bank spokesperson Ann-Stanton Cannarella told the Jax Daily Record that "Ameris Bank has partnered with CBRE's Brand Enhancement Services Team and their vendor partners, sign and lighting companies Priority Inc. and High Angle Services and the Air Crane helicopter contractor."

Ameris Bank merged with Fidelity Bank in July.

