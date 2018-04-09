Homeowners claim city removed JEA signs from yards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some homeowners claim workers with the city of Jacksonville removed signs they placed in their front yards opposing the sale of JEA.

Residents in Oceanway posted anti-sale signs in their yards. They told News4Jax on Monday someone from the city came and collected them over the weekend.

Photos show a city worker from the code-enforcement staff picking up some of the signs. Some were illegally placed on public property, but a resident said they yanked one of the signs from her yard.

“I paid for that sign, and I have the right to display that sign on private property,” a homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “I want my sign back.”

News4Jax reached out to the city of Jacksonville about the removal of the signs. It released a statement:

These snipe signs were posted illegally in the right-of-way based on City ordinance 741.102. Municipal Code Compliance officers work seven days a week removing any snipe sign that violates City ordinance, which may include penalties as defined in ordinance 741.107.

It comes as a new ad funded by the Florida Committee on Infrastructure Investment is being shared on social media targeting Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and his stance on the proposed sale of the utility.

Jason Baber is a JEA employee with the Professional Employees Association and stands behind the advertisement. He said for now, the ad will only run on social media. He believes the general public is not tuned-in to the JEA proposal.

“There are a lot of people who are on social media, so we are going with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get the word out there,” Baber said. “This is going to affect their pocketbook down the road one way or the other.”

News4Jax reached out to Mayor Curry for comment on the new ad Monday but he was not answering questions based on the issue.

The JEA board will meet again in a week and decide what direction the utility wants to take when selecting a new CEO.

These snipe signs were posted illegally in the right-of-way based on City ordinance 741.102. Municipal Code Compliance officers work seven days a week removing any snipe sign that violates City ordinance, which may include penalties as defined in ordinance 741.107.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.