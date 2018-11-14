How to shop safely this holiday season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - As the holiday shopping season approaches, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is offering several crime prevention tips.

“Be aware of your surroundings at all times,” said Chuck Mulligan, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Mulligan said thieves target shoppers who appear to be distracted or have their hands full. He reminds shoppers to always pay attention to what is going on around them.

In a parking lot, remember exactly where your car is parked and have the keys ready before you go to your car. Make sure you put all packages in the trunk and remember to lock the car.

“You are going to the store to shop, and if they see you are complacent and you’ve left these items in your vehicle, they are going to go to your car to shop,” Mulligan said.

If you have a purse, authorities said to keep it close to your body or over the shoulder, so it’s hard to snatch.

Also, protect your credit card information when you are at the checkout so thieves can’t steal your information. To prevent credit card fraud, authorities advise consumers to check their bank accounts regularly and report suspicious transactions immediately.

