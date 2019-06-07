Hundreds expected to attend 'Boater Skip Day' at Bayard Point

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Boater skip day is possibly the coolest event of the year.

Hundreds of people will cruise out to Bayard Point, just south of Green Cove Springs, on Friday to participate in one big party.

Boater Skip Day typically gets underway about 10 a.m., but boaters can join whenever they can get there. S.O.S. Diner, a floating food truck, will be there to offer their dishes, including burgers, seafood and more.

Freedom Boat Club helps organize the event every year.

“Boater Skip Day has really taken on a life of its own,” said Lisa Almeida, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club. “When all of us at the Jacksonville Marine Association got together years ago to put on a big Friday event for boaters taking part in a poker run, we never imagined it would become as popular as it has. Shout out to Jill Haskell who came up with the name, Boater Skip Day, which hundreds of boaters have adopted as their own holiday on the water. I couldn’t be more pleased to see so many people enjoying our local waterways.”

FWC is out to enforce rules and make sure there is no "drinking while driving" boats!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.