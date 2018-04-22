Hundreds gather to remember fallen Gilchrist County deputies

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds gathered in Gilchrist County to pay respects to two officers ambushed Thursday as they ate lunch inside a local restaurant.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were eating lunch at Ace China in Trenton when a gunman showed up and shot the two.

Soft music played as officers from the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office filed in to a vigil held for Ramirez and Lindsey.

"Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey, let's keep them in our thoughts and prayers," said Matthew Rexroat, chief of public safety for Trenton.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz identified the shooter as 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote, from Bell.

During Saturday night's vigil, the sheriff was at a loss for words, trying to describe the tragedy.

"We wanted to remember them and our community wanted to remember them," Rexroat said. "We thought this was the best way to bring law enforcement and the community together to honor these men for what they gave."

Through song, candles and lots of tears, people showed their support for the Ramirez and Lindsey families.

Many are asking about the motive for the shooting. The sheriff said we may never know a motive.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Sgt. Ramirez's children.

