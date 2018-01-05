I-TEAM: Jacksonville gas stations targets for crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The shooting death of a young mother at a Riverside gas station on New Year's Day was one of at least eight murders and four serious shootings at BP gas stations in Jacksonville since 2004, the I-TEAM found.

But those stations are not alone. Other high-profile murders and crimes have taken place at gas stations across Jacksonville, including Gate, Sunoco, Mobil, Shell and others.

One of the most high-profile cases was the murder of Jordan Davis outside a Southside Gate station in November 2012. Davis was riding in an SUV playing loud music when he was shot and killed by Michael Dunn, who was later convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

More recently, 25-year-old Jessica Daniel was shot and killed at a Shell station on North Main Street in May 2016. Lorenzo Alston pleaded guilty and is serving life in prison for killing Daniel. Police said Alston fired an assault rifle nine times into a car Daniel was in because the driver of that car had blocked him in.

Monday's death at the Riverside BP also involved a vehicle.

Police said Sahara Barkley parked a rented Chevrolet Impala and went inside the store to buy a pack of cigarettes, leaving her car running. A man and woman approached Barkley's vehicle, and the man drove off in it, leaving the woman behind.

When Barkley noticed the man driving off in her car, she confronted the woman.

“They said my daughter backed up and put her hands up, and they said the girl shot her, watched my baby fall and then walked off,” Barkley's mother, Rozella Brooks-White, said.

Brooks-White said all she can do is think about the night of the murder as she prepares to bury her daughter, who left behind her 1-year-old son.

“I just keep replaying it and replaying it,” she said. “It’s just hard.”

The Sheriff's Office released video from inside a store, saying detectives are trying to identify a woman in the video who they believe may have information about the deadly shooting.

Brooks-White said she just wants answers, and she believes police are getting close to making an arrest.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Barkley's funeral expenses.

