If spiders worked together, they could eat us all in a year

We're feeling dizzy all of a sudden...

According to new research, the world’s entire spider population could eat us all in just 12 months.

The Washington Post reports that spiders could eat all of us and still be hungry.

A recent entomological survey of North Carolina homes found that spiders turned up in 100 percent of them.

The Washington Post said this: " The world's spiders consume somewhere between 400 million and 800 million tons of prey in any given year. That means that spiders eat at least as much meat as all 7 billion humans on the planet combined, who the authors note consume about 400 million tons of meat and fish each year."

