IKEA to hold 'Teacher Appreciation Day' event

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Share this news with a teacher! 

In appreciation for all that teachers do, IKEA will host a free "Teacher Appreciation Day" and "Classroom Organizing Workshop" on Wednesday, July 10, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Bring your teacher ID and receive a free IKEA gift bag (while supplies last).

They will have various giveaways, prize wheel, restaurant offers and more.

Click here to RSVP and save a spot. Sign up for IKEA Family to register. 

IKEA in Jacksonville is located at 7801 Gate PKWY, Jacksonville, FL 32256. 

