This morning's Bold City Blast to change Jacksonville skyline forever

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 60 years after Jacksonville built a 15-story City Hall on the north bank of the St. Johns River, it is scheduled to come crashing down in a matter of seconds Sunday morning.

For months, asbestos and other dangerous material has been removed from the East Bay Street building which has sat vacant since 2015. In recent days, a contractor that has blown up thousand of buildings on cue has wired the building with strategically placed dynamite that should cause the building to collapse upon itself and send up a towering cloud of dust at 8 a.m.

The city planned the implosion for Sunday morning because fewer people will be around. Streets around the site will be closed and the area, nearby river and even airspace will be restricted shortly after dawn. People who live or work in the area are being told to say inside during the blast, keep doors and windows closed and turn off exhaust fans.

Mayor Lenny Curry said he plans to watch the event, but there won't be a public viewing site. News4Jax will have nearly a dozen cameras capturing the event for a special edition of The Morning Show we're calling "Bold City Blast." Live coverage begins at 6 a.m.

Besides the nearby Hyatt Regency Jacksonville, there aren’t a lot of businesses in the area that will be affected. Will Frazier, a manager at Bold City Brewery across the street, said they are delaying opening Sunday just in case.

"It’s an effort to take downtown to the next level, but the fact that they are tearing the building down, and it’s older, is somewhat of a concern," Frazier said. "So I’m glad they’re going to shut down the streets and quarantine this area for a period."

Once the building has come down, along with the neighboring, long-abandoned Duval County Courthouse that is being demolished, there's no indication of what will happen at the site.

"We are going to knock it down so it will be ready for some sort of development," Curry told News4Jax. "We will work with the Downtown Investment Authority. It could be any number of things. It's a blank slate."

There have been some ideas, such as building a new convention center on the site. But, for now, that has been put on hold.

By bringing down this part of Jacksonville history, the mayor believes the city will be able to create a new path for downtown and the riverfront.

"By putting this in my budget a year ago, and now to the point to where we’re knocking it down, we are doing the basic foundational stuff we have to do to actually move downtown and our city forward," Curry said.

