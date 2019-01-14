Former mayors remember their years in Jacksonville's old City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As contractors prepare to implode the former City Hall building on Sunday morning, scores of people are reminded of their experiences in the 15-floor building that was the seat of Jacksonville's government for nearly 50 years.



Many of those with strong memories are three former mayors: Jake Godbold, Tommy Hazouri and John Delaney.

Delaney was the seventh and last mayor to occupy the 14th-floor executive office of the building since it was dedicated in 1960. Elected just over two years before the City Hall relocated to the renovated St. James Building on Heming Plaza, Delaney said he was glad to get out of that building.



"Good riddance," Delany said. "You couldn't really renovate it. It has asbestos in it. The floor plates were very small. It just didn't work very well, from a layout standpoint."

Did he miss anything after the city offices moved?

"The view from that top floor, especially in the winter months ... when we'd see (the sun) set over the St. Johns River. Just spectacular sunsets," Delaney said. "Elected office, in the executive office, it can be a little lonely ... so it can be a little solace in looking at the gorgeous view of the river."

Delaney said many of his strongest memories of being in that building were from the major City Council votes while he was Mayor Ed Austin's chief of staff.

"One of the bigger ones in Jacksonville's history ... that was the vote that secured the lease for the Jaguars. That was the final step we really needed to do prior to the NFL awarding the franchise," Delaney said. "It was just tense lining up all those votes. We were ready for a long night; I think we'd ordered pizza. And there was a long pause before the debate and (Councilman) Eric Smith called the question -- boom -- there was a vote; no debate, because everything had been debated prior to that."

The stadium lease passed 14-4.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll hear from the other two living mayors who worked out of that riverfront tower: Hazouri and Godbold.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.