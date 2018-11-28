Company sells ‘Half Christmas Trees' for cats with playful paws

Cat owners know that having a Christmas tree can be a pain. Especially when you have naughty cats.

If your cats are anything like mine, the bottom three rows of branches on your tree will be ornament-less and rolling around on the ground somewhere.

Knowing these antics happen in households around the world, one company has created a tree that will solve all of your curious cat problems!

The U.K. company Argos is selling a "6ft Half Christmas Tree" this year.

"Keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats' playful paws with this 6ft parasol tree. If Santa's been extra generous, there's plenty of room to stack pressies underneath rather than scattering them around it. It's also a great alternative to the traditional tree if you're a tad tight for space."

The humorous, artificial tree has people talking. The company even says there's even more room to stack presents underneath the tree.

The tree costs $42.53... but unfortunately, the tree is only available to those in the U.K. and Northern Ireland.

