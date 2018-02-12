Poacher eaten by lion pack at South African nature park

LIMPOPO, SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was reportedly killed and eaten by a lion pack at a nature preserve in South Africa over the weekend.

AFP reports the victim's body was found Monday at a private game park near Kruger National Park where poaching activity has increased over the last few years.

"They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains," said Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe.

A loaded rifle was found near the unidentified body.

Poachers target lion body parts for medicinal purposes, as well as rhinoceroses for their horns.

