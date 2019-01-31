Appeals court to hear arguments in Corrine Brown case

ATLANTA, Ga. - The last time Corrine Brown was seen in public, she was heading to prison, beginning a five-year term. A year into her sentence, the Atlanta Court of Appeals will begin hearing arguments concerning her case.

The disgraced former congresswoman was sentenced to federal prison for her role in a corruption conspiracy that involved stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a fake education charity for needy children.

Brown, 72, will not attend Friday's hearing, which is expected to take about 30 minutes. Only her attorney and prosecutors will appear before a three-judge panel.

Brown's attorney will have 15 minutes to convince the Court of Appeals of errors in the case. Part of her appeal will center on a juror who was dismissed during her trial after he made statements to other jurors that the "Holy Ghost" told him Brown was not guilty.

Also being questioned by Brown's attorney is that she, Simmons and Wiley will have to pay back more than $600,000 as part of the sentence. A brief in the appeal states that the court must spell out how much each person is responsible for paying back.

It could take several months before a decision is made by the judge.​

It took federal investigators more than 18 months to build their case against Brown, tying her to a stream of donations meant to go to children, but much of the money ended up in the pockets of Brown, plus Ronnie Simmons, her chief of staff, and Carla Wiley, Simmons' girlfriend. Overall, the funds totaled more than $800,000, which went into a personal slush fund used for lavish parties, vacations and clothing.

Following a two-week trial, Brown was found guilty on 11 of 18 counts including fraud, conspiracy and tax evasion. She's serving her sentence at a federal facility in Central Florida.

