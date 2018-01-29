What becomes of Corrine Brown's property now that she's in prison?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As disgraced former congresswoman Corrine Brown began her five-year sentence Monday at a Central Florida prison camp, she took little of what she's accumulated in her 71 years with her.

With the reality of prison upon her, many wondered what will become of Brown's property and personal belongings.

Brown, who was convicted of 18 federal fraud and tax-related charges, now has almost no control over finances or property, including her Northside home, which News4Jax found in an overgrown state Monday.

Her only real income is her federal pension, which she can continue to collect during her appeals process. But that source of income will end if her appeal is denied.

Brown and her two co-conspirators Carla Wiley and Ronnie Simmons have to forfeit $654,292.39 between them. And Brown and Simmons have another $10,000 in forfeitures.

Brown also has to pay $452,515.87 in non-federal restitution and another $62,650.99 to the feds once her sentence is over.

Gene Nichols, an attorney not affiliated with this case, said it’s very likely all of Brown’s possessions will be liquidated.

“Typically, someone in her position is going to have a family member, a friend, somebody, become her power of attorney,” Nichols explained. “The wise thing for her to have done was to allow for there to be a power of attorney who can negotiate the sale of any assets that she has in order to try and accomplish whatever tasks.”

He said Brown will likely hold off on giving away everything because she expects to get out of prison one day.

Nichols added that prison life is not cost free for inmates. Commissary items can be bought, and Brown could possibly use what remains of her federal pension while in prison.

“We imagine a jail cell to be a cot and you're in one uniform, but she’ll have the opportunity to buy multiple clothes, items of convenience, so I would expect anybody who has any access to any monies or funds that she has or items that could be sold -- that money is going to try to be used for at least some of her care while she’s in prison,” Nichols said.

Brown has not filed for bankruptcy in Duval County, according to a records check Monday.

There's no word on whether her house will be put up for sale.

Those who know Brown said it's extremely unlikely with her connections that even if her home is sold, she will be homeless when she leaves prison. They said she will almost certainly have a place to stay and help from friends when she gets out.

