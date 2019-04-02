Investigators say 11 busted in Georgia child sex sting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A Naval officer and an Army National Guardsman were among 11 men caught up in a child sex trafficking bust in Georgia this weekend.

The sting, dubbed Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor?, started last Friday and ended Sunday in Camden County.

Four of the men are from Florida and the rest are from south Georgia.

“All these men who were arrested have neighbors, and I’m sure there is going to be people tonight who say, 'I did not have a clue this man was this way -- that he would try and contact a child for indecent purposes,'” said Capt. Larry Bruce, of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said 10 of the men who were arrested made arrangements online to meet up with a child for sex in Camden County. The 11th suspect, Jesse Robertson, of Hinesville, Georgia, drove one of the other men to the sting location and was turned over to Hinesville police because he was wanted for probation violation. His mugshot was not provided with the photos of the other suspects.

Two of the men are active duty members of the military. According to investigators, 48-year-old Charles Barreras, of Kingsland, is a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy and 29-year-old Daven Jones, of Jacksonville, is an Army National Guardsman.

Barreras is charged with trafficking of a person for labor servitude and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Daven Jameall Jones is charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

Alvaro Hernandez-Molino, 35, of Bristol, Georgia, who is charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, also has an immigration hold against him because investigators say he is an illegal alien.

The Kingsland Police Department, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Savannah Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force also participated in the operation.

The ICAC task force investigates people who are attempting to victimize children through the use of the internet.

The others arrested (with their ages, hometowns and charges) were:

Marquise Little, 22, of Kingsland, Georgia -- Sexual exploitation of a child

Matthew Coffey, 37, of Brunswick, Georgia -- Trafficking of a person for labor servitude

Dylan Wescott, 27, of Orange Park, Florida -- Trafficking of a person for labor servitude

Trevor Rountree, 28, of Orange Park, Florida -- Sexual exploitation of a child

Richard Haney, 58, of St. Marys, Georgia -- Sexual exploitation of a child

Joshua Weaver, 34, of St. Marys, Georgia -- Sexual exploitation of a child

John Torrance, 35, of Naples, Florida -- Sexual exploitation of a child

