Is your last name Green? Fly free on Frontier Airlines next week

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer
You could save some green next week if your last name is Green(e). 

Frontier Airlines is offering customers with that last name a free flight on Aug. 13. 

The airline is promoting fuel efficiency and sustainability during National Green Week.

Here's how to claim your free flight:

  • Book a domestic flight with Frontier Airlines that departs on Aug. 13.
  • Submit a refund for up to $400 by Sept. 15. 
  • Provide documentation that Green or Greene is legally your last name.

For full terms and conditions, click here.

