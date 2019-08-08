Is your last name Green? Fly free on Frontier Airlines next week

Dreamstime.com

You could save some green next week if your last name is Green(e).

Frontier Airlines is offering customers with that last name a free flight on Aug. 13.

The airline is promoting fuel efficiency and sustainability during National Green Week.

Here's how to claim your free flight:

Book a domestic flight with Frontier Airlines that departs on Aug. 13.

Submit a refund for up to $400 by Sept. 15.

Provide documentation that Green or Greene is legally your last name.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.