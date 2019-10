JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Shim Sham Room in Jacksonville Beach is making us an offer we can't refuse.

The bar is offering free Patron shots in exchange for a Jalen Ramsey jersey.

A sign outside of the bar reads: "Bring Your Jalen Ramsey Jersey in 4 a free shot of Patron -- sending all jerseys to shelters in LA."

We have reached out to the bar to see how many jerseys they have collected so far but have not heard back.

