Jacksonville Beach police focus search for missing woman

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Officers in the woods with overhead in a helicopter continued searching Saturday for a 35-year-old Jacksonville Beach woman last seen before dawn Thursday.

The latest focus of the search for Suzanne Carlson was inside the gated Sanctuary neighborhood along the Intracoastal Waterway just north of J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

"There was a helicopter hovering very low over a certain area, just north of the JTB bridge," Richard Hanus said. "We saw a blue flashing light. We presumed it was a police boat. It made us stop and look. We've been saying our prayers that everything is OK. Maybe they didn't find her yet."

Police said she was seen on surveillance video about 3 a.m. Thursday on Sanctuary Way South.

"We have her on video in the neighborhood, knocking on doors," Jacksonville Police Chief Pat Dooley said Friday. "She was very irrational. They couldn't understand what she was saying, so they called police."

When one of those neighbors called 911, Dooley said, Carlson was gone by the time officers arrived. Hours later, investigators said her fiancé arrived home to find the front door unlocked and the water running in the shower.

Carlson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings with a blue top and long sweater.

Dooley said Carlson has only lived in the area since October. He said her phone is turned off. Her car was still parked in the driveway 24 hours after she was last seen.

"We have no idea (where Carlson is) at this point," Dooley said. "It’s very unusual behavior for her to disappear. Nothing like this has ever happened before, so, obviously, (we're) very concerned for her well-being. We’re checking all avenues right now."

During a Friday afternoon news briefing, Dooley also that there’s something going on in Carlson’s life.

"There are indicators to us that there could possibly be some issues that she wouldn't have normally," Dooley said. "It’s out of her normal behavior and so, I can’t get into the details of it, but we think that there could be some problems here."

News4Jax obtained a police report detailing a service call to Carlson's home earlier this month. On Dec. 4, officers conducted a welfare check after she missed work twice. The report points out that Carlson was recently set to be married but the groom canceled "the wedding at the last minute."

News4Jax spoke with several neighbors who said they have never seen Carlson before, but are praying that she's found safe.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department had about 30 officers searching in Carlson's neighborhood Friday, walking through wooded areas as a helicopter searched from above. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9s and Neptune Beach police officers also assisted in the search.

Dooley said they were also using marine units to search ponds around the area, as well as the Intracoastal Waterway, which is within walking distance.

"They've been wonderful. They've been doing a very thorough search and they've been really active and really trying to find this young lady," said Eric Bouchard, who was working on a nearby home Friday. "God bless you. I hope you're OK and I hope you get home soon. I hope everything is fine."

There aren't any businesses close to the neighborhood, but police are trying to look at surveillance from the shopping centers on South Beach Parkway.

Dooley said Carlson's family will be coming in from out of town as police continue actively investigating her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Carlson's whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-247-6339.

