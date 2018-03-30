Jacksonville billboard: 'The NRA is a terrorist organization'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An anti-GOP political action committee known for controversial tactics is going after the National Rifle Association with a Jacksonville billboard deriding the group as a "terrorist organization."

For those driving along Interstate 295 near Commonwealth Avenue and Interstate 10 on the city's Westside, the signage is hard to miss -- "The NRA is a terrorist organization," the message reads.

It's not clear exactly when the billboard went up. But according to the sign, it was paid for by Mad Dog PAC, a political committee led by Claude Taylor, a former White House staffer for President Bill Clinton.

We started around Jan 1. To date we have seven billboards up and ten more under contract and soon to go up. The latest is our first anti NRA billboard “The NRA is a Terrorist Organization”. https://t.co/AKfGJybB6B — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) February 19, 2018

The Mad Dog PAC is no stranger to controversy. It made waves in South Florida with an "Impeachment Now" billboard positioned near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to the Bradenton Herald. The group also has a billboard in Lake City attacking U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, for a 2008 DUI arrest.

The group's Jacksonville sign is the latest in a string of anti-NRA advertisements. Taylor wrote in a Feb. 19 tweet that the PAC has been targeting the gun rights group since Jan. 1, prior to the Parkland shooting. As the Pensacola News-Journal reports, a similar message was splashed across a billboard in the Panhandle.

According to the PAC's website, Mad Dog "solicits contributions from concerned citizens to fund billboards on (sic) against Treasonweasel House GOP candidates across the country. We are also the initiators of Anti-Trump Billboards with Impeachment Now, in addition to Attacking the NRA."

Mad Dog PAC does billboards. Not mobile. Not projections. We have dozens if not hundreds planned. Three categories 1) billboards aimed at House GOP members. 2) Impeachment Now 3) Anti NRA. https://t.co/weGgbIVn2a — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) February 19, 2018

In a tweet Feb. 19, Taylor said the group relies on direct donations and the sales of merchandise, such as T-shirts and bumper stickers, to fund its campaigns. At that point, he said, the group had already racked up 4,000 contributions to its efforts.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.