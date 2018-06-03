Jacksonville couple files lawsuit against RV dealership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville couple has filed a lawsuit against an Orange Park RV dealership, claiming it sold them a lemon, but the dealership said the Rv was sold as is, without a warranty.

Patsy and Leon Carrigg said they bought their used RV at General RV on Wells Road in Orange Park in 2016 and were planning on spending their retirement years traveling.

"He’s 79, I’m 74. We don’t know how many more good years we got," Patsy said.

So far, the couple has only put around 600 miles on the RV because they said the problems with the recreational vehicle started soon after they bought it.

"That’s when we found out the seat wouldn’t lock in position. And the toilet wouldn’t hold water. The leveling system was giving problems right at the start," Patsy said.

They said they have tried to work with the dealership with little success and feel that General RV is trying to let the 36-month warranty expire by doing a shoddy job of repairs. The couple went online and found a number of negative reviews, so they decided to hire a lawyer and just filed a lawsuit.

Read the Lawsuit HERE.

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $75,000. The Carriggs said the initial cost of the RV was roughly $86,000 and they've paid more than $40,000 so far.

"Other people would basically say the same problem that we’re having. But I think a lot of people would walk away from it," Leon said.

The company has several negative reviews online.

"They’re afraid to hire a lawyer and really look into it," Patsy said.

But General RV said they have thousands of happy customers who enjoy their RVs.

The company's attorney, Michael Dolenga, responded to the case with the following statement:

Mr. and Mrs. Carrigg purchased a used, 2013 RV, “AS IS” from General RV in November of 2016. We sold the RV used, AS IS, and without any warranties. The customers were fully informed of that. Despite this, when they later complained to representatives of General RV we worked hard to address their alleged issues, even going so far as attempting to find a way to get them into a different RV because we believe they have buyer’s remorse about the RV they selected. They have not worked cooperatively with us in that regard. We have thousands of happy customers who we help enjoy the RVing experience and the RVs they purchase from us. We remain willing to work with these customers, but they decided to file a lawsuit and stop communicating with us.

