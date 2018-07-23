Jacksonville FBI warns Floridians of adultery blackmail scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The FBI Jacksonville Division issued a warning Monday after many Floridians have reported falling victim to a blackmail scam.

According to the FBI, the scam typically begins when the scammer sends an anonymous letter claiming to have uncovered evidence that the letter's recipient has cheated on their significant other.

The scammer threatens to reveal the information to the recipient's spouse, family and friends, and demands payment in exchange for secrecy.

The FBI said in an effort to avoid detection, the scammer often insists on being paid by Bitcoin, which is a form of electronic cash.

The blackmail scam is nothing new, the FBI said. It comes in different forms and will continue to evolve as scammers change their tactics. It's unknown how widespread this version of the scam has become.

The FBI advises anyone who receives a letter to contact law enforcement. They can also submit the information to the FBI's internet crime complaint center.

