Jacksonville felon pleads guilty to federal gun violation

A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Dayrl D. Shack, 28, now faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to a plea agreement, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle June 17, 2017, where Shack was a passenger. Police said he had a loaded Beretta pistol that was previously reported stolen and was found with a bag of cocaine in his pocket.

Shack had a prior felony conviction for armed robbery and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

This case was brought as part of a Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) program that has been effective in combining all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.



