Jacksonville firefighter accused of domestic battery suspended

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville firefighter accused of drunkenly beating and strangling a woman in St. Johns County last month has been suspended Monday, pending termination.

Allen Hawk was arrested July 31 on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and felony domestic battery. Hawk, who has worked for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department since 2004, is covered by a union contract and can contest the recommendation for termination.

Hawk, 40, as taken off field duty after his arrest. News4Jax found records showing it wasn't his first arrest for domestic violence.

While on Jacksonville Fire Rescue's payroll, documents show:

In 2009, police arrested Hawk at the Jacksonville Landing for fighting and disorderly intoxication

In 2013, Hawk was arrested for domestic battery on his ex-wife (charge dropped)

On July 17, 2015, Hawk's ex-wife obtained a domestic violence injunction against him

On July 29, 2015, Hawk was arrested for violating the domestic violence injunction

Hawk was also Baker Acted for making suicidal threats and ordered to take anger-management courses.

Hawk's arrest report stated he'd been drinking at the time of the alleged incident.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or (904) 354-3114

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.net or (904) 225-9979

Betty Griffin House (St. Johns County): bettygriffinhouse.org or (904) 824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or (904) 284-0061

