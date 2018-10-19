Jacksonville food truck to help feed Florida Panhandle after Michael

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm, people in the region are still requesting food and supplies.

The owner of Brazilian food truck is answering the call by volunteering her team to feed the Panhandle.

Heloisa Olivera, the owner of Delish Kebabs, said she wants to help as a reminder that goodwill toward all people is still in the heart of Floridians.

"We are very blessed here. We are very thankful for everything the United States has offered us, so we feel like we want to give back to the community. We are planning on feeding 500 people," Olivera told News4Jax on Thursday. "We are gonna have 10 people with us. We are gonna give away free water, food for everybody."

Delish Kebabs will be leaving at 4 a.m. Saturday to head west to the Panhandle, and will be there through Monday.

The food truck is collecting items -- such as paper towels, eating utensils, ice and water -- so they can serve free food in Panama City. Click here to view a full list of items needed on Delish Kebabs' Facebook page.

Delish Kebabs has also set up a GoFundMe page for anyone wishing to donate.

