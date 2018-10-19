Jacksonville high school teacher charged with distribution of child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 37-year-old teacher at Terry Parker High School was arrested Friday by federal authorities, accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI began to investigate Jordan Frederic Schemmel on Sept. 5 after an individual using the username Profsunrise15 responded to a message posted by an undercover agent on an internet bulletin board frequented by individuals with a sexual interest in children.

After some conversation about sexual interest in children, Profsunrise15 sent the agent a video depicting a young child being sexually assaulted by a man, and later, sent a photo depicting similar criminal conduct with a child.

Investigators learned the IP address used by Profsunrise15 was linked to Schemmel’s residence in Jacksonville and that Schemmel was a teacher at Terry Parker.

On Friday, FBI agents and other law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at Schemmel’s residence and seized several items of computer media and at least one Apple iPhone.

Schemml’s smartphone and a thumb drive found in his home both contained images and videos depicting child pornography and bestiality, according to the U.S. attorney.

Prosecutors said that during an interview with law enforcement officers, Schemmel admitted that his Kik username was Profsunrise15, that he had sent the child-pornographic video using the Kik app and that he had previously tried unsuccessfully to stop viewing child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Schemmel told agents he would feel ashamed after viewing child pornography and would delete or walk away from it. He said he had tried to stop viewing porn several times and thought it was fair to compare his attraction to it as an addiction.

Schemmel told agents he through his child porn activities were fantasy and he would never hurt a child.

Schemmel was arrested and will be held pending a detention hearing next week. Schemmel faces from 5 to 20 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

News4Jax learned Schemmel has been the IB program coordinator at Terry Parker since February 2017. Prior to that, he was a social studies teacher at Ponte Vedra High School and was head coach of that school's Model United Nations team, leading it to two state championships, according to his Duval County Public School online biography.

Schemmel had also previously worked at Ed White High School.

Terry Parker's principal sent out a robocall to parents informing them of Schemmel's arrest, adding that if he was released from federal custody, he would not be allowed to return to the classroom while this case is pending.

"We are grateful to law enforcement for their partnership and will continue to cooperate fully," Principal Megan Pardue wrote.

Duval County schools spokeswoman Laureen Ricks issued a statement late Friday:

We are aware that the U.S. Attorney has recently released news regarding one of our teachers.

In addition to maintaining the well-being of our students, one of our highest priorities in situations like this is to communicate with parents so that they can have the best information possible. While we are unable to provide additional information, we can confirm that this individual will be removed from all student contact should he be released, pending the outcome of our internal investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the FBI's Jacksonville office at 904-248-7000.

