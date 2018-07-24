Jacksonville man arrested after pursuit of stolen forklift, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested early Sunday morning after a multicounty pursuit of a forklift that deputies said he stole from Sunbelt Rentals in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Nicolas Powell, 22, faces several charges, including felony grand theft.

About 1 a.m., deputies spotted Powell driving the forklift north on Blanding Boulevard at Filmore Street, according to his arrest report.

When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, deputies said, Powell continued driving, sparking a pursuit that continued into Duval County.

Powell was arrested after deputies said he eventually pulled into a grass lot of a gas station on 103rd Street, just east of Interstate 295, in Jacksonville.

Powell was booked into the Clay County jail, where he was being held on $29,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online jail records.

The arrest report shows Powell listed Wilkinson Junior High School as his place of employment. But the Clay County School District said it has no record of Powell being an employee.

