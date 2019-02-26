Jacksonville man's audition turns 4 chairs on 'The Voice'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville native is now on "Team Legend" after giving all four judges a reason to smile during his blind audition Sunday night on the NBC singing competition "The Voice."

Matthew Johnson blew the judges -- and the audience -- away while singing “I Smile” by Kirk Franklin.

Just a few notes into Matthew's rendition of the gospel song, Blake Shelton slapped his red button and Adam Levine quickly followed. John Legend and Kelly Clarkson listened a little longer and then joined their fellow judges for a chance to add Matthew to their team.

You can watch Matthew's incredible performance on The Voice below. The caption reads, "Not a single person could watch this without smiling."

Once he'd listened to the judges' pitches, Matthew chose Legend as his coach after the two bonded over growing up in the church. After the episode aired, Matthew thanked everyone for all of the love and messages of support he had been receiving.

"Wow!!! Thank you all so much for all the love you all are showing!! God is awesome! #TeamMatthew I love you!" Matthew wrote.

Matthew now moves on to The Battles in Round 2 of the competition.

