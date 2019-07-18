Jacksonville man charged with sex trafficking, pimping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Richard Jenkins, 38, was charged with sex trafficking and pimping after an investigation that took police to the Ramada Inn in Mandarin.

According to the arrest report, Jenkins met the victim somewhere outside Jacksonville and told the woman could make a lot of money on the Internet if she came back to town with him. The victim agreed and they checked into the Ramada Inn on Hartley Road on Monday.

The next day, Jenkins brought the victim to a braiding salon on 103rd Street to have her hair done. While the victim was unattended in the shop, someone called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. When Jenkins returned to the salon, was arrested. He’s being held without bond.

