Man convicted in church sex scandal accused of being in contact with victim

A judge sentenced Daryl Moore to 5 years in prison and 10 years probation after two little girls say the man touched them inappropriately. Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man who was convicted seven years ago in a high-profile church sex scandal will once again go before a judge.

Authorities say 53-year-old Darrell Moore may have violated his sex-offender probation by being in contact with one of his victims, who is now an adult, at the Greater Refuge Temple, where records show he originally committed inappropriate acts with victims when they were still minors.

Moore is the son-in-law of the pastor of the church, which News4Jax was told has welcomed Moore since his release from prison.

But when Moore, who is still on probation, allegedly showed up at Greater Refuge Temple one day when one of the victims was already present, it may have violated his probation.

Shirly Roberts is the whistleblower who in 2010 reported allegations of inappropriate behavior against Moore toward children inside Greater Refuge Temple. She is now a former church member and a retired state probation officer who is speaking out on behalf of one of the victims.

"The victim, based on the violation report, submitted a sworn affidavit stating that she did, in fact, come in contact with Darrell Moore on three different occasions," Roberts said. "Based on the violation report, from my understanding, he wasn’t aware that she was in the facility or church.”

A longtime member of the church, who did not want to be identified by name, supports Moore’s presence at the church and said the victim was no longer a member when she showed up. She also described it as an unfortunate circumstance.

“This was a fluke situation," the church member said. "I think administration of the church and administration of probation will get together to work this out. This is not something that has been going on or occurring. When he does come to church, he sits in the back and he’s there for the word.”

Moore’s probation doesn’t prevent him from attending church, but it does prohibit him from in being in direct or indirect contact with a victim.

“As a defendant, a convicted sex offender, he should have never a place of worship where he actually committed the offenses," Roberts said.

In December 2010, Moore was arrested and originally charged with four counts of sexual battery, and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

According to the original arrest warrant, he sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched three girls. The warrant states that one of the girls had been victimized inside the church. But the charges were later amended to only include two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct towards two girls, to which Moore pleaded guilty in October 2012.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation. But he was credited for time served, which meant he got out of prison much earlier.

After Moore’s release from incarceration, he had returned to the church for services and News4Jax was told he was welcomed by church leaders.

But last month, an anonymous church member wrote a letter to the court in opposition to Moore being allowed to worship in the very same place he committed a sex crime.

Moore is expected to appear in before a Duval County judge later this month. Depending on what information comes out in court, the judge could either revoke his probation, enhance his probation or rule that no violation has occurred.

When News4Jax went to Moore's home to ask him about his latest legal issues, he said he had no comment and closed the door.

