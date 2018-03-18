Jacksonville man found shot to death in his car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Homicide detectives are trying to determine who shot a man to death inside his car near his residence on East Prospect Street, just off of West 12th Street on Jacksonville's Westside.

Police said the victim was found dead in the driver's seat of a car just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

“A friend of the victim dialed 911 and officers are speaking to family at the scene trying to piece together what happened,” Sgt. Marc Musser said.

The victim was identified by family members as Dominique Lloyd, 26.

Dozens of family and friends surrounded the scene. They said Lloyd was a Sunday school secretary and kept to himself.

Responding officers said they found the man shot inside a vehicle that family later identified as his girlfriend's truck.

Neighbors in the area said they heard several gunshots and a car speeding off just after midnight, but police said they were not called to the scene until several hours later.

Homicide detectives said several shots were fired from what appeared to be a handgun.

Police said they are trying to determine who shot the man and why.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

