Jacksonville man goes viral after smooth moves in local studio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A video posted by dance studio "1 Vibe Dance" went viral after an incredible dance number done by a Jacksonville man.

Mike Alancourt stole the show when he danced to Post Malone's "Wow."

The original video, posted on Monday, has already been viewed over 115,000 times.

Will Smith also shared the video on his Instagram: "YOOOOOOO! Dude is SLAYIN’ this thing!!"

That video has more than 2 million views in one hour.

You could imagine that Alancourt will be a local celebrity soon, with people recognizing him for his great dance moves. Honestly, we're fangirling super hard right now.

1 Vibe Dance offers all-level adult dance classes (age17+) for $20 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.