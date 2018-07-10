Jacksonville man says he has no memory of murder he's charged in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has admitted killing an acquaintance found beaten to death in Kentucky over the weekend, despite saying he has no memory of the episode, authorities said.

Joseph Bryan Capstraw, 20, was arrested Saturday morning on a murder charge after he led police to an address in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, where they found the victim's body, according to police.

The woman's name and cause of death were not released, but she had severe blunt force trauma and signs of strangulation, said Officer John Thomas, spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Capstraw said he befriended the woman at the Rainbow Family Gathering, a counter-culture event held this month at Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, and the pair left together, according to police.

"Detectives are still trying to determine her connection to Capstraw, and how exactly they ended up in Elizabethtown," Thomas said in an email Tuesday.

Officers fielding a suspicious person call in Elizabethtown about 2 a.m. Saturday met with Capstraw, who showed them the victim's body, according to a copy of his arrest report.

Capstraw told police he "blacked out" after an argument with the victim, saying the next thing he knew, she was "badly beaten" and his hands were injured. The report said he confessed to killing the woman.

Capstraw, who has a criminal history in Jacksonville, was arrested May 2017 on an attempted murder charge after another man's throat was cut in Jacksonville Beach. That charge was later dropped.

