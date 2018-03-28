Jacksonville named top Florida city to start a business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - If you want to start a business in Florida, Jacksonville is the place to be. The River City is the top-ranking Florida city for entrepreneurs and start-ups, according to Business.org.

Jacksonville is the top city in the Sunshine State coming in at 28. Jacksonville ranked low in both startup growth percent and percent of people with bachelors degrees.

Four other Florida cities also made the list.Orlando followed closely at number 31 and Tampa was three spots lower at 34. Miami rounded out the top four Florida cities taking the 39 slot.

San Francisco, Austin, Texas and Minneapolis took the top three spots.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.