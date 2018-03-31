Jacksonville police ask for help in solving shooting death of man on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Police say a man was found wounded outside of a car parked in front of a home on Lakeland Street on the Westside early Saturday Morning. He died after being rushed to the hospital.

Lakeland Street is located in the Rolling Hills area of the Westside near Interstate 10 and Ramona Blvd.

Homicide Sgt. Steve Rudlaff says police were called around 6:05 am and found the man wounded by the car.

"We have no leads on suspect information and are trying to identify the victim," Rudlaff said.

Homicide detectives have been on the scene looking for clues to who may have shot the man and why.

JSO is asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.