Police: 3 dead, 1 critical in shooting off Town Center Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were killed Tuesday night in a quadruple shooting off Town Center Parkway near I-295, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to Lt. Craig Waldrup with JSO, a fourth person shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One person died at the scene, the other two died at the hospital.

"We're not sure of their ages but they appear to be young adults," Waldrup said, referring to the victims. They have not been identified.

Multiple units were sent to the scene near the Gate gas station on Town Center Parkway Tuesday night just before 11 p.m.

It's unclear exactly what led to the violence, but investigators said a vehicle pulled up next to the victims' car, and at least one person inside opened fire before driving off. Investigators were not sure if shots were exchanged between both vehicles.

There is no description of the vehicle that fled or who fired the shots. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

