Jacksonville police investigate shooting off 103rd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting next to a gas station on the Westside.

The shooting was reported near the Sunoco on 103rd Street at Valdura Avenue, which is in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood.

It's unclear who was shot, but sources tell News4Jax the victim was shot in the head and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will update as police release more information.

This reported shooting comes less than 12 hours after a person was shot in a home on the Westside. That person suffered critical injuries.

