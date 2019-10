JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon reported on West 9th Street.

Police cruisers were seen in between Detroit and St. Clair streets. Officers were expected to provide details of the shooting at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.