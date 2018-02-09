Jacksonville police: Child, teen injured in Mixon Town shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were injured in a shooting early Thursday evening in the Mixon Town area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to investigate the double shooting on Lewis Street, just south of McCoy Creek Boulevard.

Police said one child was shot multiple times and the other was shot once. They were both taken to UF Health Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe two vehicles were involved, but it's unclear whether it was a drive-by shooting. Descriptions of the vehicles were not released.

Detectives continue to interview the victims and witnesses who heard the gunshots. Officers at the scene could also be seen placing multiple evidence markers on Lewis Street where shell casings were found.

One neighbor told News4Jax that he saw the chaos after the gunshots rang out.

"I got up and looked out the window and saw a young guy run behind the street, went up the street there and then I saw a lady go up behind him," Billie Massey said.

According to News4Jax records, there were two homicides in the Mixon Town area last year. Jacksonville police said Thursday night's shooting was the first this year to involve a child.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

