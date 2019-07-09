Jacksonville police looking for man missing from Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 59-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

Earnest Ray Overcash wandered away from his Riverside-area residential facility about 7 a.m. that morning and there’s been no sign of him since then, police said.

Facility staffers told police that Overcash mentioned he was going for a walk and never returned, which is out of character for him.

Anyone with knowledge of the 59-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.



